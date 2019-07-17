Designer Mithi Kalra Launched eco-friendly collection

In the current unhealthy environment, we should make our efforts to sustain the environment, with this thinking Fashion Designer Mithi Kalra, decided to take designing skills for a cause. 25 year-old designer, Mithi Kalra has made sure that even the thread used the clothing should be 100% biodegradable, and the buttons used in the dresses are made of biodegradable wood.

The collection derives and inspiration from the great “Rann of Kutch”, Kutch embroidery is a handicraft and textile signature art tradition of the tribal community of the kutch district in tribal community of kutch district in Gujarat, India.

This embroidery with its rich designs has made notable contribution to Indian embroidery traditions. Kutch work is normally practiced by women on fabrics like cotton, in the form of a net using cotton or silk threads. A few pieces of this art are also made on fabrics like silk and satin. The signature effect of colorful embroidery sparkles when small mirror are also sewn over the geometrically shaped designs.

Kalra has kept a deep focus on the fabrics, “We have made usage of organic cotton, a type of cotton that is produced without the use of chemicals, pesticides or synthetic substances inside of it. It can take as little as 1-5 months to completely biodegrade, but now when the clothes are thrown into compost bins after usage then they don’t harm the nature,”

Kalra feels that, if chemicals are used in the fabrics then it causes more damage to the environment, “Currently there is a high need of the resilient fabrics that are harmless and viable for a longer usage. We also here have taken inspiration this season to bring kutch in a very modern way for the young generation. Our only effort towards this art form is that maximum number of people are able to wear it, keeping in mind the origin of this embroidery we have also used the same techniques and tried to match the same motifs with a modern touch for the young generation,”