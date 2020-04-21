DLF Foundation Donates 2,00,000 masks to Delhi Police and Delhi Government

DLF Foundation is working around the clock with various District Administrations, Municipal Corporations, Police and other authorities in multiple cities across the country. The administration and multiple departments are helping to identify the needy and DLF Group through its offices and partners are ensuring food, medical supplies and safety equipment reaches the needy. DLF Group has leveraged its outreach of relief measures with its presence across 15 states and 24 cities.

In Delhi NCR, DLF Foundation has been working closely with Delhi Government, MCD, Delhi Police, Noida Authority and Noida Police for the welfare of the city. The foundation through its partners has been providing food for the poor and needy and provided safety and sanitisation equipment for combating COVID10 in the city.

DLF Foundation is working closely with various authorities in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram to help the needy. DLF Foundation has donated 2 lakh masks, these masks will be distributed by the respective departments to slum dwellers residing in various parts of Delhi. In addition, the Foundation has also donated 5,000 Personal Protection Equipment and 2500 litre of sanitizer, 5 Multiple Diagnostic Machines, 40 Hospital Beds and Oxygen Cyclinders.

The Foundation has come forward to aid the differently abled, abandoned homeless, senior citizens and the disabled in NCR. The Foundation sent dry ration for 60 students at Rashtriya Blind School & Training Centre in Najafgarh. In addition, it sent 300 dry ration packets to Earth Saviour Foundation a shelter home in Bandhwari village Gurugram looking after homeless abandoned senior citizens and disabled citizens.

Yesterday, DLF Foundation packed dry rations were distributed to Hot spot areas near Sector 8, Sector 5 of Noida, the Blocks covered were C, E and G Block.

Till date DLF Foundation has served over 13.47 Lakh cooked meals to poor slum dwellers, migrants and daily wagers at over 240 different locations across Delhi, Gurugram and Noida with the help of Akshay Patra, ISKCON and DLF Clubs. The Foundation continues to provide over 65,000 cooked meals every day during the period of the extended lockdown.

DLF Foundation is distributing 50,000 cooked meals in Gurugram, 5000 cooked meals in Delhi and 10,000 cooked meals in Noida everyday since 24th March,2020.Till now it has provided over 10.5 lakh cooked meals in Gurugram, over 1.47 lakh cooked meals in Delhi , and over 2 lakh cooked meals in Noida .The Foundation has also distributed over 27 lakh meals in the form of dry rations to the poor and needy. These dry rations comprising of Atta, Rice, Pulses, Oil, Sugar, Potatoes and Onions were packed by over 120 DLF COVID Warriors from Club5, DLF Golf Club, Construction sites, DLF Offices and Ridge Valley School. The dry ration packets were distributed to daily wagers, migrant workers across NCR and few areas of Panchkula.