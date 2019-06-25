Does India want to grow at 10 per cent? A workshop by Mr. Dhiraj Nayyar, Chief Economist

The need for change remains constant and italicizes the role of policy makers and implementers. The induction of nine experts by the Government as Joint Secretaries from outside the bureaucratic ranks is a significant administrative reform. The need, however, remains for bold decision making in order to accelerate India’s economic growth trajectory. Beginning of July, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first Union Budget of the recently formed Government. The budget will be indicative of the current state of the economy, and its anticipated projection. Keeping in mind the relevance of the subject, the Indian School of Public Policy or the ISPP organized a workshop on Does India want to grow at 10 per cent? on the 22 June 2019.

The workshop was conducted by Mr. Dhiraj Nayyar, Chief Economist, Vedanta Resources; Nayyar’s former assignments include: Officer on Special Duty and Head of Economics, Finance & Commerce at Niti Aayog; Columnist, Bloomberg View and Managing Editor, The Quint; he has completed his Doctoral Research in Economics at Trinity College, Cambridge. At the workshop, Nayyar spoke at length about the pre-requisites for a two-digit economic growth. He emphasized on the need for public policy making to be based on evidence, a deviation from the current scenario. “It is essential that public policy making is provided the impetus, in the context of training imparted to future public policy makers, as the latter are imperative for the paradigm shift in the way policies will be designed and implemented. The country needs policies that help improve its growth,” added Nayyar, who in his book Modi And Markets: Arguments for Transformation talks about what it takes to be the fastest growing emerging economy in the world: “India’s politics is uncomfortable with the idea of wealth creation. India’s politicians are immersed in wealth creation. That is the cruel paradox at the heart of Independent India’s inability to climb to a double-digit growth trajectory. For, if any nation wishes to become prosperous in quick time, it must grow at a furious pace by continuously creating vast sums of wealth. Indian politics has stifled that ambition. Indian politicians have nearly killed it. The path to prosperity is hardly a secret; many nations in the West and East have achieved it over the last two centuries. But every country needs an enabling environment for it to happen.”1

Public Policy has been seen as an emerging career, especially for those, who are intellectually curious and socially conscious. The domain involves training that includes theoretical vigour and experiential learning.