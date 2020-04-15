Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announces the launch of an authorized generic version of NitroDur(R) (nitroglycerin) Transdermal Infusion System in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of authorized generic version of NitroDur® (nitroglycerin) Transdermal Infusion System.

The combined market for all Nitrogylcerin Transdermal Patch products had U.S. sales of approximately $14.7 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in January 2020 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Nitroglycerin Transdermal Infusion System is available in four dosage strengths: 0.1 mg/hr, 0.2 mg/hr, 0.4 mg/hr, and 0.6 mg/hr, each in a box of 30 count.

NitroDur® is a trademark of USpharma Ltd.