Electric two-wheeler Brand, e-Sprinto Receives Over 1,000 Bookings for its Amery Scooters in Just 2 Weeks

New Delhi, July 21, 2023: e-Sprinto, India’s fastest-growing electric two-wheeler brand, is thrilled to announce that the company has received an overwhelming response with over 1000 bookings for its highly anticipated Amery Scooter in a span of just two weeks. This remarkable feat reflects the strong demand and market appeal of e-Sprinto’s innovative and eco-friendly offerings.

Among the cities that showed exceptional enthusiasm for the Amery Scooter, Bangalore and Hyderabad emerged as the top contenders, contributing significantly to the high booking numbers. This popularity speaks highly of the urban riders’ keen interest in embracing sustainable transportation solutions. In an exciting development, e-Sprinto has already initiated the delivery process for its customers. The first batch of 100 Amery Scooters has been successfully handed over to their proud owners. This prompt delivery underscores e-Sprinto’s commitment to fulfilling customer expectations and providing an exceptional ownership experience.

Commenting on the milestone achieved, Mr. Atul Gupta Co-Founder & Director – e-Sprinto stated, “At e-Sprinto, witnessing the overwhelming response of over 1000 bookings for our Amery Scooters in just 2 weeks fills our hearts with immense gratitude. It reflects the growing demand for eco-friendly and efficient electric two-wheelers in India. I am truly humbled by the trust our customers have placed in us and for choosing to embark on this sustainable journey with our brand. We remain committed to exceeding their expectations by delivering even more compelling electric two-wheelers in the near future. This milestone motivates us to push boundaries, innovate further, and lead the way for a sustainable mode of commuting.”

The very first booking for the Amery Scooter was received from the city of Chennai, on the same day of its launch. With the current demand, customers can expect a waiting period of approximately one month for the Amery Scooter. E-Sprinto assures its customers that every effort is being made to expedite the production and delivery process, ensuring a smooth and timely experience for all the bookings received.

Targeted towards unisex urban riders aged 20 to 35, Amery boasts an innovative design and superior engineering that captivates the riders from the moment they set their eyes on it. Amery’s exceptional ground clearance of 200mm and a lightweight structure of 98 Kg ensure a thrilling ride that seamlessly blends comfort and speed. Powered by a 2500W BLDC Hub Motor, the scooter accelerates from 0 to 40 kilometres per hour in just 6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 65 km/hr. The front and rear disc brakes ensure optimum control and safety, while the impressive 140 km maximum range makes long-distance travl effortless.

e-Sprinto has gone the extra mile to ensure that the Amery Scooter complies with the Indian Government’s FAME2 (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) policy. This commitment further reinforces e-Sprinto’s dedication to providing high-quality, affordable, and sustainable electric vehicles to the Indian market.