The Body Shop Reimagines Indian Beauty Traditions with New High-Performance, Smudge-Proof Kajal

Mumbai, Apr 20: British-born ethical beauty brand, The Body Shop, has launched all-new retractable Kajal. A high–performance essential designed to define and intensify; this launch reimagines time-honored Indian beauty rituals through modern innovation. It is a strategic move for The Body Shop’s commitment to creating high-quality products tailored specifically for the needs and preferences of the Indian consumer.

Featuring a smooth, lightweight texture, the Kajal glides effortlessly without dragging, ensuring precise application for both subtle and dramatic looks. The formula delivers intense black pigmentation in a single stroke and is designed for up to 24-hour wear. It is fully waterproof, smudge–proof, and transfer-proof, ensuring a reliable finish from day to night.

Enriched with Vitamin E, Carrot Seed Oil, and Bisabolol Oil, the formula nourishes the delicate eye area. It is ophthalmologically and dermatologically tested, making it contact lens friendly and safe for everyday use.

“With India continuing to be a strategic priority market for us, this launch reflects our commitment to building deeper local relevance. Kajal holds a timeless place in the Indian beauty market and with this product, we are bringing together our global expertise with locally driven insights. Being developed and manufactured in India, this launch is a strong step towards delivering high–performance, culturally resonant innovations tailored specifically for our customers here.” said Rahul Shanker, Group CEO, Quest Retail.

With this launch, The Body Shop continues to celebrate the intersection of heritage and innovation, bringing forward products that resonate with local beauty traditions while delivering trusted, high–performance results.

The Body Shop Kajal is available across all The Body Shop stores and the official website.