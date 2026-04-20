Sikkim CM Leads Inauguration of International Jagni Maha Mahotsav

New Delhi, Apr 20: The International Jagni Maha Mahotsav commenced with great spiritual fervour at Shri Krishna Pranami Mangaldham, Namchi, with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang leading the inaugural ceremony and addressing a large gathering of devotees.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by MLAs, Panchayat representatives, senior government officials, and administrative officers, marking a strong presence of public leadership alongside the spiritual congregation.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed deep gratitude to the revered spiritual leaders for their presence and highlighted the significance of the Mahotsav as a platform for spiritual enlightenment. Coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, he extended his wishes for prosperity, peace, and well-being to the people.

Emphasising Sikkim’s rich spiritual heritage, he stated that the State is home to numerous sacred sites and is a model of communal harmony where diverse faiths coexist peacefully. He described the hosting of the Mahotsav as a blessing and underscored the role of spiritual teachings in guiding society towards moral and ethical values.

Referring to himself as the “Chief Servant of the State,” the Chief Minister shared that spiritual wisdom has played a crucial role in shaping his leadership and governance approach. He reiterated his commitment to empathetic governance focused on the holistic development of both people and the State.

Highlighting that positions of power are temporary, he urged individuals to pursue a meaningful and peaceful life grounded in values. He assured that the State Government remains committed to balancing infrastructural progress with the spiritual growth and welfare of all communities.

On the developmental front, the Chief Minister announced several initiatives to boost religious tourism, including projects at Ram Dham in Rhenock, Mangaldham in Tharpu, and the renovation of a temple at Legship. He also informed that the Athiti Sadan will be virtually inaugurated on 28 April 2026 by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

He further shared that Vrindhawan Dham at Dodak is nearing completion and will soon be inaugurated. Extending an invitation to Acharya Krishnamaniji Maharajshri, he requested a visit to assess the progress of the site. Additionally, he announced that the birthplace of Shri 108 Damodardas Maharaj Ji at Ben, Temi–Namphing, will be developed as a Tirtha Sthan by the State Government.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Mangaldham premises, where he offered prayers and participated in the Parayan Paath Puja Archana alongside 313 Parayans, marking the spiritual commencement of the Mahotsav.

The programme also witnessed discourses by eminent spiritual leaders and the participation of devotees from across the State and neighbouring regions, reflecting the deep spiritual significance of the occasion.