Dronacharya is the silent force who moulds the destinies of both the Pandavas and Kauravas, says Jiten Lalwani, who essays the role in Sony SAB’s upcoming Hastinapur Ke Veer

Sony SAB is all set to captivate audiences with Hastinapur Ke Veer, a mythological offering that delves into the formative years of the Mahabharat’s most iconic characters — the Pandavas and Kauravas. Rooted in timeless values and enduring teachings, the show brings to life the journey behind the making of these legends. Strengthening the narrative is seasoned actor Jiten Lalwani, who will be seen essaying the pivotal role of Dronacharya — the revered Guru whose wisdom and guidance shape the Pandavas and Kauravas.

Jiten is known for his mythological roles, strong screen presence and ability to bring depth to his characters. Dronacharya becomes more than just a teacher, he inspires the children to believe they can rise beyond their circumstances. For the Pandavas, he plays a key role in shaping their thinking, teaching them that true worth comes from skill, discipline, and focus. He spots talent easily and nurtures it with care, encouraging each child to reach their full potential. Through his guidance, he brings direction, confidence, and a sense of purpose, shaping how each child sees their journey ahead.

Speaking about his role, Jiten Lalwani shares, “I’ve always felt a strong connection with mythological stories, and having earlier been part of a few, I’ve experienced how powerful and timeless these characters are. But Dronacharya is very different, he is the silent force who moulds the destinies of both the Pandavas and Kauravas. I remember that during our workshops, it made me think about my own journey and the mentors who’ve guided me. What I love about playing mythological roles is that they always come with layers, and with Dronacharya, it’s not just about strength, but also about responsibility, choices, and inner conflict. That’s what makes this story and this character so special to me.”

With Hastinapur Ke Veer, audiences can look forward to a fresh and emotionally engaging take on the Mahabharat, where the narrative goes beyond the battles to explore the relationships, values, and choices that shaped these legendary characters.

Tune in to watch Hastinapur Ke Veer, coming soon only on Sony SAB

