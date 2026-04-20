Three Times the Chocolate, Three Times the Love: One ‘Dildaari’ Moment – Dinshaw’s Unveil New Campaign featuring Vinod Kambli

Mumbai, Apr 20: This summer, Dinshaw’s is bringing a richer, more indulgent twist to one of India’s most cherished dessert rituals, the final bite of an ice cream cone. With the launch of its new ‘Dildaari’ campaign, the brand has unveiled a reimagined cone experience featuring three times more solid chocolate at the bottom of the cone, turning the most anticipated indulgence into the hero of the story.

Fronted by former Indian cricket icon Vinod Kambli, the campaign brings together emotion, nostalgia and generosity to land a clear, compelling insight: the smallest gestures often create the greatest impact. At its core is Dinshaw’s upgraded cone, an experience that truly embodies ‘Dildaari’. Now featuring three times more solid chocolate at the bottom tip, it transforms the final bite consumers instinctively save into a differentiated, category-defining experience.

By elevating this often-overlooked moment, the brand reshapes an everyday indulgence into a more rewarding and memorable experience. The campaign film unfolds through a warm, emotionally resonant narrative led by Vinod Kambli, whose journey of promise, setbacks and resilience lends authenticity and depth to the story. Anchored in the line, “Jinko life mein thoda kam mila, unke liye thoda zyada” the film captures Dinshaw’s philosophy of thoughtful generosity, where giving a little more can make a meaningful difference.

Speaking about the campaign, Zervin Rana, Director, Dinshaw’s, said, “We have always believed that the most meaningful innovations come from understanding what consumers truly love. For many people, the last bite of a cone is the most satisfying part of the experience. By making it richer and more indulgent, we wanted to create something that feels both joyful and thoughtful. ‘Dildaari’ is our way of celebrating the spirit of giving a little extra in a way that feels simple, relatable and memorable.”

The new 3x chocolate cone range is available in nine indulgent flavours: Badam Roasted, Butterscotch, Caramel Dolce, Choco Chip, Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Ganache, Cookies n Cream, Mississippi Dark and Mocha Black and White. Each variant has been designed to complement the richer chocolate finish and deliver a more satisfying last bite.

Commenting on the creative thought behind the campaign, Gunjan Gaba, Senior Creative Partner, Womb, said, Sometimes life is a bit unfair and full of inequalities. But life is also a great equaliser. Not necessarily in big, dramatic ways. But in small, unexpected joys. Our latest campaign for Dinshaw’s is built on this simple idea, “Jinko life mein thoda kam mila… unke liye thoda zyada.” This thought fitted seamlessly into Dinshaw’s philosophy of Dildaari in the form of 3X chocolate tip. We wanted someone who’d lived this journey. It needed a Vinod Kambli to bat for us: raw talent, early brilliance, an unfinished journey and that feeling of “How much more in life he deserved.”

Launched at the peak of the Indian summer and against the backdrop of the cricket season, the ‘Dildaari’ campaign is designed to capture a moment when cravings run high, nostalgia feels close and small indulgences matter most. With this launch, Dinshaw’s is not just introducing a new cone. It is redefining the final bite as the sweetest part of the summer.