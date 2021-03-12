Epigamia partners with Shadowfax to offer agile D2C delivery across India

Hyderabad, March 12, 2021: Shadowfax Technologies, the leading integrated 3PL services provider today announced signing up for exclusively managing the Dark Stores for Drums Food International – Epigamia’s newly launched ambient product line for its Ghee Spread and Almond Milk across 7000 + pin codes in India. Shadowfax has integrated its cutting-edge Warehouse.

Management and Last Mile delivery System with Epigamia’s demand management platform to help track customer orders real-time, which will ensure faster fulfilment and hence faster deliveries.

Shadowfax has expanded its warehousing space from 5 lakh square feet to 6 lakh square feet this month in response to increased demand from its customers. With the E2E Rapid service, Shadowfax will provide end to end logistics and warehousing along with express distribution for effective supply chain management, faster deliveries, flexibility with proximity to consumers, and real-time tracking of Epigamia products.

On the new acquisition, Abhishek Bansal, Founder, and CEO, Shadowfax Technologies, said, “Signing up Drum Foods is a big win for us as they are a recognized and loved brand in India. Our micro fulfillment centers or the Dark Stores, will enable faster deliveries along with our unique WMS which will help capture customer orders real time on the client website. We’ll be investing significantly in our WMS which will allow our clients to offer differentiated value offerings to their end customers. Further, we’ll also target on expanding our network to newer markets, in step with rising demand.”

Rohan Mirchandani, Co-Founder at Drums Food International said, “The onset of COVID prompted Indian shoppers to go online to shop and discover brands, while brands like us strengthened our online presence via D2C platforms. Though Epigamia is all about innovative offerings, our key focus has always been customer delight. We wanted to continue easing discoverability and maintain our presence in the lives of those who have already made Epigamia a habit. That could only happen with a logistics partner who helps us deliver faster across India’s far corners. Along with Shadowfax, we will improve our existing customers’ experience and delight our new customers through faster, more reliable operations.”

With lockdown last year, many companies transformed their ordering platforms and strengthened their online distribution to reach their customers in the quickest possible time with faster deliveries be it a few hours, same day deliveries or next day deliveries – the rise in this trend helped Shadowfax to sign-up with D2C clients across ecommerce, apparels, retail, consumer tech and offers their warehousing facilities to enable 2 models: