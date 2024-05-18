Astral Limited Achieves Strong Growth in FY 2023-24

Ahmedabad, Gujarat May 18th, 2024 Astral Limited, pioneer in manufacturing of CPVC pipes & fittings announced the financial results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024.

Overview of Consolidated Results: (Rs. In Million, except as stated otherwise)

Notes:

The group has defined its businesses in two verticals (segments) namely: a)Plumbing (Pipes, fittings, water tanks, bathware). b)Paints and Adhesives (Erstwhile Resinova + Seal It + Astral Coatings Private Limited (Gem)). NCLT, through its Order dated July 17, 2023, approved the Scheme of arrangement wherein the Operating Paints Business of Gem Paints Private Limited i.e. demerged Company has been transferred to its subsidiary, namely, Esha Paints Private Limited i.e. Resultant Company (later, renamed as Gem Paints Private Limited and now known as Astral Coatings Private Limited) with the appointed date April 1, 2022, which was filed with Registrar of Companies on August 1, 2023 i.e. effective date.

Further to the control over the Board of Resultant Company since April 1, 2022, during the year ended March 31, 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of 80% equity shares of Resultant Company (51% against redemption of Optionally Convertible Debentures subscribed on April 1, 2022, towards First Tranche Acquisition and 29% equity shares of Resultant Company towards Second Tranche Acquisition).

Consolidated cash (including cash equivalents) and bank balances as at March 31, 2024 is Rs. 6,095 million. During the quarter, PVC/CPVC Raw Material price were stable hence margins were better compared to Q3. During the quarter ended March 31, 2024 Bathware registered a sale of Rs. 242 million. The company has already crossed 1000 show rooms/dealers hence company is expecting very good growth in Bathware Division in FY 25. Company’s Hyderabad plant will be operational by end of June 2024. Company is expecting a very good growth from that region post commencement of plant. Looking to the excellent growth in Infra Vertical in FY 24, company has increased its capacity by 4,054 M.T. If the growth momentum continues, we are planning to further increase the capacity in near term. As mention above the infra-Vertical is growing very fast, hence company is planning to enter in new product i.e., O-PVC and company is happy to share that we have already placed order of O-PVC machineries and expecting delivery by October 2024. We are happy to share that during the year 2023-24 company has been awarded with

India’s Most Trusted Pipe Brand By TRA 2023

India’s Most Desired Pipe Brand By TRA 2023

Consumer Validated Super brands 2023 for Astral Pipes

Consumer Validated Super brands 2023 for Astral BondTite

Great Place to Work Certified 2023-24

Most Preferred Work Place in Manufacturing – 2023-24 – by Team Marksmen

GREEN PRO Certification for Astral CPVC Pro – By CII

GREEN PRO Certification for Astral Drain Pro – By CII

IS 16534 Certification of Astral Fire Pro – BIS

DIBT & SKZ Certifications for Astral Silencio – By German Institute of Construction Technology (DIBt)