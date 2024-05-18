Hyderabad, India May 18th, 2024: MATH, the pioneering hub for AI and ML technologies, and a collaborative effort between the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and T-Hub, India’s premier startup incubator, has successfully concluded Mathademia 2024. The flagship event by MATH, brought together top educational institutions, corporations, government bodies, and startups to fuel innovation through the exchange of ideas, this hackathon marks T-Hub’s largest ever and one of the largest in Hyderabad.

The event witnessed overwhelming participation, with 8716 participants engaging in various activities, including the hackathon, quiz, workshops, and startup showcase. Notably, over 50 universities and colleges across India signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with MATH, signaling a commitment to research, skill development, and entrepreneurship in AI.

Dignitaries such as Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government; Ms. Rama Devi Lanka, Director, Emerging Technologies, Telangana; Mr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Padma Shri awardee and Founding member of T-Hub; Mr. Shardul Rao, Scientist-C, Under Secretary, Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India; and Mr. Aakrit Vaish, CEO of Haptik, graced the event with their presence.

Mahankali Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub, said, “Mathademia 2024 exemplifies the power of collaborative innovation in AI and ML. This event highlights our commitment to driving technological progress and creating a vibrant ecosystem for AI and ML in India. The hackathon marks T-Hub’s largest ever and one of the largest in Hyderabad, underscoring the scale and impact of our collaborative efforts.” Rahul Paith, CEO, MATH, said, “Mathademia 2024 stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of AI and ML. In bringing together diverse perspectives and groundbreaking ideas, we’ve ignited a spark that will illuminate the path towards transformative change. As we reflect on the success of this event, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology, driving positive impact, and fostering a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”

The Startup Showcase featured pioneering ventures and disruptive technologies, fostering collaboration opportunities among startups. Notable startups include Talentfarm.ai, KIS.ai, Rava.AI, Automate for AI, Hyperleap, and August. Additionally, some of the notable partners supporting Mathademia include ICICI Bank, Bharath Cloud, Automatr, IdeaLabs and Hyperleap . During the event, Talentfarm.ai organized a 30-hour hackathon, attracting talented minds to address real-world challenges in AI. The hackathon showcased AI’s transformative potential in addressing societal issues, with 54 mentors and eminent faculty members providing guidance.

The Innovation Showcase presented groundbreaking solutions in AI applications, ranging from virtual health assistants to fake news detection and prevention. A keynote address by Aakrit Vaish, CEO of Haptik, provided insights into the future of AI and its impact on industries.

The success metrics of Mathademia 2024 are notable: a total of 1736 teams engaged in the hackathon, resulting in 3 winning teams receiving cash prizes and 2 top winners securing free incubation at MATH. The quiz competition attracted 772 teams, demonstrating widespread participation and interest. Additionally, over 116 registrations were received for Gen AI workshops for , indicating a strong desire for knowledge exchange and skill development. The active involvement of stakeholders from 77 colleges further underscored the event’s impact and reach. Moreover, the diverse participation of over 100 startups across various events showcased the vibrant ecosystem cultivated by Mathademia, emphasizing its significance in catalyzing innovation and collaboration within the AI and ML community.