FedEx Express Supports Local Communities Combating COVID-19 Across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company,has committed to donatecritical medical supplies, including Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) and face masks to healthcare workers and first responders working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemicin local communities across the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa(MEISA) region. The donation comes amidst continued high demand for PPE as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

FedEx has joined forces with the United Way of Mumbai in India, a non-profit organization,and donatedmonthly medical supplies for more than300 healthcare workersat government hospitals in Maharashtra.The supplies include PPE kits, Nitrile gloves and three-ply face masks. Similarly, FedEx is working withthe SAME Foundation in South Africa and hasdonated three electronic beds that can be used for patients with acute respiratory issues, in addition to providing PPE kitsto medical facilities across the country. In the UAE, FedExhas provided logistics support to distribute protective headbands from a grassroots community group to more than1,100 healthcare workers across Dubai.

These initiatives are part of thebroader FedEx Cares campaign, a program designed to benefit local communities.In addition to monetary donations, each year team members participate in a number of volunteer activities across the region. Between June 2019 and March 2020,more than 3,000 FedEx and TNT team members across the MEISA regiontook part in over 100 community outreach activities, spread across 10 countries and more than 40 cities. The activities included blood donation and clean up drives in the Middle East, road safety awareness sessions across Southern Africa, and distribution of tote bags containing hygiene kits to the underserved andworking with Habitat for Humanity to paint houses in India. Through these community outreach programs, team members across MEISA volunteered more than 8,700 hours to positively impact the lives of nearly 10,000 individuals.

“FedEx is proud to play an active role in improving lives and creating possibilities, whether it’s by donating critical relief supplies or helping locally through our volunteering initiatives. We are committed to supporting the communities in which we live and work,” said Jack Muhs, regional president, FedEx Express Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.

FedEx Cares in MEISA complements a wide range of activities taking place globally. Last year, FedEx announced the next stage of its global community engagement program, FedEx Cares 50 by 50,whereby the company aims to positively impact 50 million people around the world by the company’s 50th anniversary in 2023.