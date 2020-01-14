Firefox makes choosing your adventure bike an experience to remember!

New Delhi, 14th January 2019: Firefox takes another step towards making adventure and fitness a part of everyday life, launching its first of a kind concept store in New Delhi. This exclusive experiential store located at B- 306, Saraswati Vihar, Pitampura, New Delhi and is spread over a sprawling 1400 sq. feet which make choosing the perfect Firefox Bike more interactive and fun. The store is designed with an aim to provide an engaging, interactive and immersive experience to the consumers.

Firefox is looking to reignite the passion for health and adventure by creating such experiential stores thereby, attracting existing and potential customers. The brand has a diverse product portfolio and caters to customers across ages with its attractive and innovative offerings.

Sharing his thoughts on the inauguration, Mr. Sukanta Das, CEO, Firefox Bikes said, “We at Firefox are very excited to announce the launch of our first exclusive experiential store in the capital city. The new store is equipped with innovative digital activations which will create a new exciting experience for the customers. We firmly believe this experiential store will cement our position as an innovative industry leader and certainly raise the benchmark for our customer service. We invite our customers to come and explore the store as we look forward to receiving great feedback from them and add value to their overall Firefox experience.”

Some interesting aspects about this new store include the “Find My Bike App” designer to assist walk-ins to find the perfect bike(s) as per their individual need. The “Virtual Bike Simulator” as the name suggests allows the rider to experience the ride quality, posture and aspects of performance and comfort. Another unique talking point is the ‘Social Wall’ which is a dynamic screen displaying the experiences of Firefox customers across India which they share in the form of tweets or Instagram stories. To sum it all this is one bike store you must visit irrespective of you being a beginner, amateur or professional biker.

Currently, FireFox has presence in over 75 cities pan India with a retail footprint of over 250 outlets out of which 4 are exclusively owned and operated by the brand and the rest are operated by their robust dealer and franchisee network.