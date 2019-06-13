GS Score Organizes ‘Shower of thoughts’ with IAS Topper

Kolkata: Pioneers in the field of preparing students for Civil Service Examinations, GS Score in association with SAMARTH (The civil Services aspirants Club of TMSL Kolkata) organized an interactive session at G-Series Auditorium today.

Being an open session, it was open for all to share and exchange their ideas and quench their thirst of myths and doubts related to clearing CSE. The session was addressed by none other than IAS topper Suman Saurav Mohanty (AIR-9, 2017) who focused on encouraging the aspirants to realize their dreams, bring out their true potential and internalize administrative qualities in their thoughts and actions.

“This is a unique approach taken by the GS score team, and such platforms are a place where many aspirants with a dream to be an IAS one day can clarify their doubts and share their personal way of motivation to inspire the other students. This was an awesome opportunity for aspirants to interact with a person who has already crossed the milestone of the road on which they have started their journey to get well experimented method to reach their destination. Sharing my words of wisdom and tested approach for leading a successful life, I hope this will surely help you all to realize your inner potential and utilize them in your favor.” Said IAS Topper Suman

The aspirants who attend the seminar were mesmerized by the simple approach Mr. Suman Sourav Mohanty gave to the students while preparing for the Exam.

IAS topper Suman guided the audience and interjected indomitable enthusiasm into them, for getting all success in future by narrating many inspirational stories and strategies. This session was an attempt to spread awareness about Civil Services so that students who have the caliber and the dream to be part of Indian Bureaucracy can pursue their dreams ahead.

The session addressed the Civil Services aspirants with an aim to encourage and empower the aspirants with the right zeal and approach to crack Civil Services Examination and lead a well-accomplished Life.

Participants through this very thoughtful interactive session also received insights on Civil Services Exam, UPSC syllabus, stages of the exam, subject wise preparation strategy, right time management and Services allotted thereafter.