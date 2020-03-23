Healthcare professionals deserve appreciation, as they silently dedicate themselves to the community's well being!

Corona Virus has clearly proved that we are living in a borderless world. Almost every country is grappling with this crisis and coming up with a variety of measures to tackle the problem. Staying at home and working from home has become an important tool in the armamentarium fighting the corona crisis and rightly so. However the healthcare personnel including doctors, nurses, technicians, paramedics, support staff and administrative staff are working overtime in their healthcare facilities. It is their responsibility to do so but there is no other profession which is as stressed or at risk as the healthcare profession.

Healthcare professionals too are human beings and have their families and they are as worried about the virus as anybody else. It is critical that the community supports the healthcare professionals to help them take care of the community. While they continue in their mission of keeping people healthy a word of appreciation from every quarter will make a huge difference and keep them motivated. I humbly request the government, institutions, media and the community to appreciate the work being done by healthcare providers across the country.

Dr. K. Hari Prasad

President,

Apollo Group – Hospitals