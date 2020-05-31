IDP Education launches its virtual offices across India

IDP Education, a global leader in international educational services announced the launch of its virtual offices across India recently. This is an incredible opportunity for students aspiring to pursue higher education abroad who can now connect with IDP’s international education specialists from the comfort and safety of their homes.

These virtual offices have been launched to provide the best-in-class services, which would be at par with IDP’s physical offices, and will continue to help students fulfil their dreams of studying abroad without having to step out of their homes. This is an endeavour by IDP to keep connected with its students and their parents and deliver its promise of guiding them throughout their study abroad journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Piyush Kumar, IDP Regional Director (South Asia), said, “IDP’s virtual office is expected to elevate the industry-leading services further. We know and understand that studying overseas is a life-changing decision, not only for students but for their families too. During this pandemic, a virtual office will help us stay connected with the students and their parents. Moreover, by incorporating technology into our design, we can help students connect in real-time with representatives from higher education institutions around the world.”

IDP’s virtual offices will operate Monday to Saturday (10am- 5pm) where certified international education specialists will be available to assist the students in their study abroad journey. In these dedicated virtual counselling sessions, the students will be able to discuss their international education plans, queries about the choice of courses, university selection, visa application process, scholarship options, post-study work rights, and much more. These virtual counselling sessions are free and will be held via Zoom video conferencing app.

With this initiative, IDP aims to provide its students with a great experience and help them achieve their international education dream.