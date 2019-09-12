IIT Roorkee Organized Marathon with an aim to spread awareness about “Clean India Green India”

Himalayan Explorers` Club IIT Roorkee organized Marathon from IIT Roorkee to Piran Kaliyar and back (16km) in collaboration with Namami Gange. The Marathon was inaugurated by Director Prof Ajit. K. Chaturvedi, in the presence of Dean of Students Welfare Prof. Anand Joshi and Adosw SA Prof M. k. Barua, adosw Bhawan Prof. Sanjay H Upadhyay and Prof A S Maurya (FA, HEC). The aim to organize this marathon was to spread awareness about clean India green India and Fit India in collaboration with Namami Gange to fulfil the dream of PM. The Marathon received a huge participation from the youths. The event was a great success and Himalayan Explorers` Club IIT Roorkee will be organizing these kind of events to promote Clean India, Green India, Fit India and always be looking forward for such events.