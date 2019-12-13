India Inc. back in hiring mode posts 21% Y-o-Y and 12% M-o-M growth in Nov 2019: TimesJobs RecruiteX

The Year 2019 is wrapping up with a big bang with the hiring indices noting a U-turn and recording 21% Y-o-Y growth in talent demand in November 2019. The M-o-M growth in talent demand stood at 12%, which is the highest overall growth in talent demand this year, stated the findings of TimesJobs RecruiteX November 2019 edition.

TimesJobs RecruiteX is a monthly recruitment index that records the demand and supply of talent at India Inc.

These figures dismiss the recruitment lull looming large at the Indian corporates. Consumer Durables/FMCG, Healthcare/ Biotechnology and Retail sectors posted the highest growth in the talent demand. All three of them noted over 30% growth in Y-o-Y comparison of talent demand. This was followed by Petrochemicals/Oil and Gas which noted a 25% growth in talent demand. All sectors showed a positive spike in the yearly analysis of talent demand, except Automobiles which noted a 2% dip over November 2018.

The monthly analysis of talent demand too noted a 12% growth, with Healthcare/Biotechnology, BFSI and Construction/Cement sectors contributing most to the demand. In the location-wise analysis, most jobs were posted for Delhi-NCR, followed by Chandigarh.

Commenting on the findings of TimesJobs RecruiteX November 2019 edition, Sanjay Goyal, Business Head, TimesJobs and TechGig said, “Digital technologies are pushing the talent intake at India Inc. Sectors like Consumer Durables/FMCG, Healthcare/ Biotechnology and Retail which are seeing a rise of new-age ways of doing business are bullish on hiring. In fact, in all these sectors, you will find roles like IT/product management or ITeS, as one of the top profiles that are in demand right now.”

Sectors with most talent demand (M-o-M growth):

Healthcare/ Biotechnology/ Pharmaceuticals – 23%

BFSI – 17%

Construction/Cement/Metal/ Steel/Iron – 11 %

Most jobs profiles posted in the Healthcare/Biotechnology sector were IT/Product, Sales/Business Development and Doctors/Nurses. This reflects a boom on the digital-enabled healthcare services. In the BFSI sector, Sales/Business Development and IT software were the top two profiles posted by the respective companies. In the Construction/Cement sector too, Engineering Project Management, Production and IT Software were the three profiles most in demand.

Functional areas with most talent demand (M-o-M growth):

Doctors/Nurses/Medical Professional – (44%) – over 30% growth

Marketing & Advertising – 19%

Banks/Insurance/Financial Services – 18%

This is in sync with the sectors that are posting most talent demand. Doctors/Nurses profiles were most in-demand in Nov 2019, noting a growth of over 30% in talent demand.

Cities with most talent demand (M-o-M growth):

Delhi-NCR – 23%

Chandigarh – 20%

Bengaluru – 19%

Most jobs were posted for Delhi-NCR, marking a complete U-turn for the city in terms of talent demand as compared to Oct 2019.

Work experience-wise talent demand (M-o-M growth):

More than 20 years – 19%

2-5 years – 19%

5-10 years – 11%

People with 2-5 years of work experience and senior professionals (20 years+ work experience) were the most in-demand in November 2019.