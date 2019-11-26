India Sports Awards 2019 set to host Jury Meet featuring Gautam Gambhir, Bhaichung Bhutia & other Sporting Legends

The Times Of India today announced the date for the official jury meet of the upcoming edition of the Times of India Sports Award 2019 edition presented by the Govt. of Assam scheduled for Dec 17th in Guwahati. The jury meet in Delhi NCR would feature sports icons like Gautam Gambhir, Bhaichung Bhutia, Zafar Iqbal, Devendra Jhajharia and Ashwani Nachchapa and Times Internet Chief Editor Rajesh Kalra.

This unique award that honors the past, celebrates the present and nurtures the future of Indian sports, features two categories of awards – ‘Popular Choice’ that is selected via online voting & a ‘Jury Choice’ handpicked by distinguished sportspersons across the country. The Times Of India Sports Awards recently announced the opening of online voting until December 15th, 2019.

Speaking at the launch of the upcoming edition of TOISA, Times Internet Chief Executive Officer, Gautam Sinha said, “Sports have a unique power to unite nations, and give us special moments where strangers erupt in joy and embrace each other on the streets to celebrate extraordinary feats. In a country of a billion and a half, several talented sportspersons are not given their due, and at the Times of India Sports Award, we aspire to be the platform that unites our country again to celebrate the untold story of passion, toil and sacrifice of these gifted individuals.”