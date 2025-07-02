India’s Leading MSME Platform Sparks Innovations at Mahotsav 2025

New Delhi, 02nd July 2025 : MSME Mahotsav 2025 , India ’s flagship event dedicated to empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, was held on June 25th at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi, bringing together over 600 participants, including policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs. Organised by Quest Strategy, the Mahotsav set the stage for a dynamic exploration of how technology and digital transformation can open new doors for MSME growth. The day featured an interactive exhibition, thought-provoking panel discussions, spotlight Master Class sessions and energetic networking sessions.

With the theme “Powering MSMEs through Technology for Growth,” the event spotlighted how emerging technologies, digital platforms , and financial innovations are accelerating progress across the MSME sector. Speakers included leaders from leading technology companies like Microsoft & Amazon, banks / NBFCs like SBI & Muthoot Finance, Insurance like IFFCO Tokio, and allied industries to explore their pivotal role in supporting MSMEs scale up and create jobs.

The session was headlined by dignitaries like Shri Suresh Prabhu, ex Cabinet Minister; Dr Rajeev Ranjan, IAS (Retd), Former Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu; Shri Dr Anup Wadhawan, IAS (Retd), Former Commerce Secretary, Government of India ; Dr Ajai Sahai, DG & CEO, FIEO, Smt. Ashwita Lal, Director MSME, NITI Aayog; and Shri Arvind Singh, Convener, MSME Mahotsav.

Shri Suresh Prabhu, ex Union Cabinet Minister said, “Initiatives like MSME Mahotsav are vital to sustaining the momentum we’ve built around MSME development in recent years. We must continue fostering dialogue, innovation, and policy support. Platforms like these not only showcase best practices but also catalyse meaningful partnerships that can accelerate inclusive, long-term growth.”

Shri Arvind Singh, Convener, MSME Mahotsav, said, “MSMEs are the backbone of our economy and will play a crucial role in the achievement of our national ambition of Viksit Bharat by 2047. While the government continues to take important steps to support this sector, it’s equally crucial for the private sector to step up, through innovation, investment, and collaboration, to unlock the full potential of MSMEs in driving India ’s economic future.”