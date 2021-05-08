IndiVillage Foundation and NextGen Healthcare Launch Mentoring Initiative for Rural Women Professionals

Bangalore, 08 May 2021: IndiVillage Foundation has partnered with NextGen Healthcare, a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, on a mentoring initiative for women.

Titled “Real Women – Real Stories”, this first-of-its-kind initiative is part of IndiVillage Foundation’s #she4she mentorship program, where women are empowered by mentoring from other women. The unique program format pairs urban women mentors with rural women in formal employment looking for guidance in personal and professional development. Twenty women employees from IndiVillage’s Yemmiganur and Raichur locations will receive context-based mentorship from 20 NextGen Healthcare mentors. The program, which began in February 2021, is also supported by dedicated program managers from the IndiVillage Foundation and NextGen Healthcare.

Speaking about the initiative, Shreya Sinha, Head-Impact at IndiVillage, said, “The IndiVillage Foundation centres its work on uplifting rural India through targeted interventions in education, better livelihoods, and gender empowerment. We have always championed the potential of rural talent and are committed to bridging the gap between urban and rural talent. As the first such initiative under our #she4she brand, we are excited to see our talent develop with the valuable guidance of experienced mentors from NextGen Healthcare. NextGen Healthcare is a pioneering organization and places community outreach and diversity at the heart of its business operations. Offering rural women, the opportunity for professional and personal development is a privilege, and we are proud to be at the helm of this movement.”

IndiVillage Foundation is the non-profit arm of IndiVillage, a social enterprise focused on impact sourcing to deliver world-class BPO and ITeS solutions.

Real Women-Real Stories includes 20 mentoring sessions delivered over six months. The mentoring journey began with a readiness assessment. It will now focus on goal-setting, followed by a systematic review process before distilling learning outcomes and creating a career roadmap. For NextGen Healthcare, where diversity and inclusion are central to their community efforts, the partnership is an exciting opportunity to make a difference.

Yasmeen Shaikh, Senior Director, Human Resources at NextGen Healthcare in India, leads the partnership for NextGen Healthcare. Commenting on the initiative, she said, “Community impact is a key focus area for all of our outreach programs. Our employees are excited to volunteer for opportunities, and our work with a wide range of institutions reflects this drive. This innovative mentoring program allows us to directly impact the development of rural India by helping women in their professional and personal growth. It is also a great platform to infuse growth and change the world for the better. In the current remote work environment, we appreciate this opportunity to partner with IndiVillage where we can continue our CSR initiatives and support the community through a virtual environment.”

The program uses a wide range of technologies to deliver learning sessions ensuring that the sessions are structured, immersive, and efficient. The partnership marks yet another step in IndiVillage’s journey to improve the lives of India’s rural populace through access to skilled and organized employment with development opportunities.