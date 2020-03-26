Investors Clinic launches “Property ki Home Deliver”

Investors Clinic, one of the leading real estate consultancy firms, launched a “Property ki Home Delivery” amidst the current situation created due to coronavirus. The seven day event will last from March 23- 31, 2020.

Adhering to Government’s instructions of social distancing, Investors Clinic launched the new and innovative event which will help consumers who are looking at investing in properties during the auspicious occasion of Navratri. Property ki Home Delivery will encourage consumers to invest, while the norms of social distancing are maintained. The step has been taken by Investors Clinic to maintain well being and health of consumers, investors as well as employees of Investors Clinic.

The seven day event will offer unique experience with Navratri special offers, where property prices will start from INR 25 lakhs and consumers can avail returns upto 12% per annum. Apart from discounts on property prices, there are tailor made payment plans, ready to move in and on the spot loan approval options offered by Investors Clinic. Homebuyers can book any residential property as per their own choice and can move in readily.

Speaking on the launch of the event Honeyy Katiyal, Founder, Investors Clinic said, “In continuation to our efforts to provide best in class services to consumers, we have decided to offer property services at the doorstep of consumers. Considering the present scenario due to coronavirus, it is important that we as citizens support each other, as each small step taken by us is a contribution to control the outbreak of the virus as a pandemic. To safeguard the interests of consumers, sales executives will be available within 90 minutes of calls or queries.”

Sunny Katiyal, Director, Investors Clinic said, “Work from home directed by the Government is an added advantage, as it has made us realize the strength of technology. Our sales executives will make optimum use of technology during the event. Properties will be displayed through video calls; video display of properties, presentations will be shared through mails so that consumers and investors do not find social distancing a barrier to their home buying decisions.”

Investors clinic is an ISO 9001:2000 certified real estate consulting company serving all over the globe with a proven track record of working with more than 200 leading developers. The company aims to provide minute-to-minute updates from property value appreciation to new property launches. Also, the customers are readily provided with relevant information, best options, enticing resale deals, practical solutions, as well as expert service professionals to deal with their loan requirements, and Vastu experts to answer the property related apprehensions and solutions.

Investors Clinic has a strong network in over 12 Cities all across India along with international markets such as Dubai and Singapore.