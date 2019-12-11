ISIC Hosts Indo-Canadian Workshop to Augment Treatment Approaches Research for SCI Patients

The Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) organised a ‘Design Thinking Workshop’, as a part of the Canada-India Science and Technology Innovation Dialogue, today and discussed various aspects of treating spinal cord injury patients including innovative technologies and sustainable rehabilitation of patients. The dialogue is hosted by the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in collaboration with the India-Canada Centre for Innovative Multidisciplinary Partnerships to Accelerate Community Transformation and Sustainability (IC-IMPACTS) and Praxis Spinal Cord Institute (formerly known as Rick Hansen Institute) in collaboration with leading research agencies of Government of India and supported by Canadian and Indian partners.

Dr. Nemkumar Banthia, CEO and Scientific Director IC-IMPACTS, Mr. Bill Barrable, CEO, Praxis Spinal Cord Institute (formerly known as Rick Hansen Institute), and Dr. H S Chhabra, Chief of Spine Services and Medical Director of Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) participated at the event along with multidisciplinary experts and other dignitaries. The workshop made the delegates interested in the means to innovate for an inclusive society. Felicitated projects included developing artificial hands for spinal injured (ISIC-IITD) , tele-medicine based exercises for patients in rural India, means to connect the researchers and portable scanner for data aquisition.A design thinking competition was also organized on the theme “Improving the quality of lives of Spinal Cord Injured and persons with disability”. The innovators presented their product sand discussed ways to bring them to the market.

“We, at Praxis, want this world to be free of spinal cord injuries and paralysis that follows it. However, it is very important to keep pushing levels and bring in new technologies and treatment methods to offer relief to SCI patients. The rapid advancement in science and technology is our key motivation – the ISNCSCI algorithm has been downloaded more than 1500 times in 168 countries and we have successfully engaged 20,000 SCI-affected people to build an incredible network of partners,” says Mr. Bill Barrable, CEO, Praxis Spinal Cord Institute.

“Spinal cord injury is one of the biggest reasons of disability not only in India but across the world. As healthcare providers, we have to aspire for and achieve newer horizons of treatment so that more and more people can be freed from the clutches of this debilitating physical condition. Spinal cord injury, which may be caused by a simple fall, can render a person completely in paralysis for life. There is a need to make people aware of the various aspects of SCI. Besides, rehabilitation of SCI patients is crucial so that they are not left out and can remain productive in spite of the injury – this is one area we need to work on since hundreds of SCI patients away from big cities cannot access rehabilitation services and are forced to live life in the margins. We are very proud to host this brainstorming and award session here and hope it will take the advancements deeper into the country,” says Dr. H S Chhabra, Chief of Spine Services and Medical Director of Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC).

“As a Canada-India Research Centre of Excellence dedicated to the development of research collaborations between the two countries, IMPACTS seeks to bring together researchers, industry innovators, community leaders, government agencies, and community organizations from across India and Canada to work together to find solutions to the key challenges facing the communities. Both the countries have their unique strengths and it is time to leverage each other’s strengths,” says Dr. NemkumarBanthia, CEO and Scientific Director IC-IMPACTS.