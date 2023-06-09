Khaana Chahiye Foundation Wins the World Summit Award 2022 & WSA Global Champion award for Inclusion & Empowerment

Salzburg/ Mumbai/ Puebla, 9th June 2023: Khaana Chahiye Foundation, a non-profit working on hunger eradication has been selected as World Summit Award Winner for 2022 in the category of Inclusion & Empowerment. The World Summit Awards (WSA) is a United Nations-based global award initiative selecting and promoting outstanding digital innovations with a positive impact on society. Experts from more than 180 UN member states nominate local solutions demonstrating global diversity and richness in the smart use of ICTs.

The award came to Khaana Chahiye for smart use of Chatbots for grocery support and outreach. Built-in partnership with Gupshup and Whatsapp, the chatbot allowed beneficiaries to reach out directly to the Khaana Chahiye team on WhatsApp. The chatbot, available in English, Hindi, and Marathi helped the non-profit reach out to thousands of people in need, also enabling its volunteers to engage with these people seamlessly.

Out of the 45 winning solutions, Khaanachahiye were also announced as a Global Champion along with 7 more initiatives at the WSA Award Ceremony in Puebla for being one of the 8 best initiatives working on the UN SDG goals among the 45 winning projects selected from submissions from 187 countries

The other winning Global Champion initiatives are BindiMaps (AUS), Stymie (AUS), Aloi (SGP), Skooqs (NGR), Teachers Lead Tech (LTU), Volunteer Circle (LBN), and Agricos (MEX):

“It is a huge honour for Khaana Chahiye to be selected as a WSA Global Champion 2022 on a global stage among high calibre and innovative digital solutions that are committed to solving the biggest challenges humanity faces, towards the achievement of UN SDGs. We are trying to use a mix of tech and community outreach to support vulnerable communities across Mumbai. We hope that as we develop this further, our dream of a hunger-free Mumbai is realized. This is a key part, in our endeavour to develop a replicable playbook to solve for urban hunger in India, starting with our city of Mumbai”, said Swaraj Shetty – Co-Founder and Director – Growth/ Marketing at Khaana Chahiye.

The Khaana Chahiye team represented Mumbai and India, sharing the story of Mumbai’s fight against hunger & advocating for the zero hunger cause to a multi-stakeholder audience with representatives from government, UN, UNDP, ICC, civil society, academia, private sector, and fellow entrepreneurs at the World Summit Awards in Puebla, Mexico.

“It’s wonderful to see Khaana Chahiye win a global award for their work on hunger eradication through digital means. We are honored to have played a small role in their success by helping them leverage the power of conversational technology for rooting out urban hunger. We want to continue driving social transformation using the power of conversational technology and chatbots”, said Beerud Sheth, Co-founder, and CEO, of Gupshup.

Besides the chatbot, Khaana Chahiye also has a report hunger web form and uses its extensive network of 200+ grassroots community mobilizers and institutional partners like Centre for Study of Social Change (CSSC) & M-Power Study Center powered by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to identify and support needy families with short term grocery support.

Post their relief work during the lockdowns, the collective turned NGO gauged that hunger was not limited to the pandemic and the need was only amplified. They needed to devise other ways to reach the extremely needy. On realizing that their short-term food support wasn’t accessible to all, they worked on using technology for good and launched a multi-lingual WhatsApp chatbot to provide round-the-clock assistance to citizens in need of food.

