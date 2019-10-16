Keeping the thought Know me for my abilities not for my disabilities in mind 50 students from Upasana Special School were invited and welcomed by the staff and students of Modern Public School. These children visited the school as a part of celebration of Mental Health Awareness Week.

The aim was to create awareness and empathy among students and staff towards hurdles faced by individuals with special need and how they lead meaningful lives by overcoming these barriers. A platform was given to the children with special needs to air their talents. Numerous activities were held to ingrain a better awareness of mental health. These children participated in art attack, dance competition.

A tree plantation drive was also carried out by the children. They were assisted by MPS volunteers who made sure that the special children were guided at every step. It was an enriching experience to watch the children with special needs involve themselves in various activities.