Krishna Antioxidant Pvt.Ltd eyes a revenue growth of 25% alongside strengthening its foray into the Speciality Chemical Segment for 2022

Mumbai: CRISTOL™, a brand by KAPL (Krishna Antioxidant Pvt. Ltd.), and one of the leading manufacturers of specialty chemicals in India has registered an impressive double-digit overall growth of 30% in the past 3 years and eyes 25% growth in revenue and 30% growth in profitability by the end of 2022. The company is known worldwide for manufacturing high-quality phosphite antioxidants and oil field chemicals. KAPL’s exports amount to more than 70% of its revenue from sales which reflects the faith of the global community and the reliability of the products offered by the company. With experience and expertise of more than three decades, the company has been successfully delivering high-performance chemicals globally.

CRISTOL™ has successfully managed to maintain double-digit growth despite the slowdown caused by the pandemic. The brand has maintained an upward growth trajectory. It has been posting impressive growth figures for the last 2 years.

Commenting on KAPL’s s future plans, Managing Director, Mr. Anil Gupta quoted, “With the Chemical Industry witnessing a growth of 13-14% in the last 5 years, the sector is diversifying its outreach globally. Today, after almost 3 decades of inviolable commitment to quality and innovation, CRISTOL™ has established itself as a stalwart of the chemical industry. Banking on our expertise & core strength in the Speciality Chemicals segment, we aim at positioning the brand as the most reliable producer of specialty chemicals in the oil & gas and petrochemicals sector globally over the next few years.”

Alongside leading a high stance in the specialty chemicals industry, CRISTOL™ has marked its fronts in bold in the oil & gas and petrochemicals segments. Under the oil & gas unit, the company manufactures upstream, midstream & downstream products that range from drilling, production, refinery chemicals & lubricant additives. While in the petrochemical segment, CRISTOL™ is a leading producer of a wide range of liquid phosphites.

CRISTOL™ offers a wide range of products to diverse industrial segments. . With a capacity of carrying out polyvalent group process capabilities, manufacturing units produce Phosphites Antioxidants, Polymers, Surfactants, Acids, Ester, Amides, Amine, Aniline Derivatives, Quats, Nitrates, and finished formulations with the help of world-class testing and analytical facilities. The company’s contract manufacturing arm complements their range of products.