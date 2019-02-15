Krupa Zubin and Zubin Zainuddin to Curate the 2nd Edition of D/Code

For two days in March, the spotlight will be on the stalwarts of the design, interiors and architecture world. The second edition of India’s only curated luxury living show, D/code will be held from 2nd to 3rd March 2019 at NSCI Dome, Worli, Mumbai. As India’s premium design show that celebrates every facet of luxury living, D/code is an initiative by Home & Design TRENDS magazine, a leading authority on architecture and design. Famed architect power couple Krupa Zubin and Zubin Zainuddin have come on board as curators for this edition. The duo will lend their expertise in curated lifestyle and luxury living to present the magnanimous two day-long luxury show.

As curators of D/code 2019, they aim to bring together the full spectrum of craft disciplines and specialties pertaining to architecture, art, luxury, and technology. Talking about what excites them most about D/code 2019, Krupa says, “It is an opportunity to learn and share. For us, that is what D/Code is about.” The duo will comb through the industry to curate an elite selection across disciplines, including furniture, textiles, leather, print, lighting, art and technology. Their singular aim is to create a lively and interactive hub that represents contemporary thinkers. Krupa further says, “Evaluating and bringing together a unique mix of some of the leading Indian and International brands together is truly inspirational.”

“D/code is an explorative initiative, meant to bring together a collective of likeminded ideologies, practices and brands. The event will be a wonderful platform for showcasing and giving access to some of the best Indian and International product and design brands,” says Zubin Zainuddin.

D/code 2019 will witness a brilliant line up of national and international speakers, decor brands, and collaborations between architects and leading industry brands — the best of design all under one roof! Krupa and Zubin will be joined by an elite panel of curators who will come together to offer a mix of their unique styles transforming the art fair into a diverse platform of design and architecture for the art aficionados. Interior designer Aakif Habib of Atelier Habib will D/code luxury across all mediums; multimedia architect Ayaz Basrai of The Busride Design Studio will D/code technology and explore its vast potential; design consultant Pramiti Madhavji of The Blue Pencil Design Company will D/code finds by handpicking brands known for their craftsmanship; art curator Lavesh Jagasia of Artiana and The Serigraph Studio will D/code art and bring several galleries together under the Dome. Renowned architect Sanjay Puri of Sanjay Puri Architects will join this esteemed board with aspecial installation created exclusively for D/code 2019.

With these mighty titans helming the property, India’s first curated luxury, technology, design and art show promises to be bigger and better than before. D/code is a sum of thinkers, art and, technology. D/code is the convergence of design that makes up luxury living.