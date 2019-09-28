ManipalCigna Partners with IIFL Wealth

Mumbai: ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited, a joint venture between U.S. based global health service leader, Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI), Indian conglomerate TTK Group and Manipal Group, one of the leaders in healthcare delivery and higher education today partnered with IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of IIFL Wealth Management Limited, one of India’s fastest growing private wealth management firms with an AUM of USD 24 billion to provide comprehensive global health insurance coverage designed for its high net-worth customers.

ManipalCigna Global Health Group Policy is among the few in the Indian health insurance market that offers a wide range of sum insured up to USD 2.5 Million (INR 17.87 Crores approx./exchange rate: 71.51) per individual.

The product offers ‘cashless’ access to healthcare facilities and hospitals across the world to IIFL Wealth customers, including best possible international emergency evacuation and medical repatriation services. The plan also provides cover for outpatient care including consultations, prescribed drugs, diagnostics and wellness. The policy offers cover for AIDS/ HIV, dental & vision, travel vaccination, health appliances with multiple deductible options.

Speaking about the partnership and product offerings, Prasun Sikdar, Managing Director and CEO, ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited said, “Our partnership with IIFL Wealth is built on our shared passion for improving customer’s access to quality healthcare. We are confident that our global health insurance solutions will meet the unique health needs of IIFL Wealth’s high net worth customers – giving them access to the best medical care, anywhere around the world.”

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth Management Limited said, “The Global Health Insurance cover offered by ManipalCigna to our clients fits perfectly into our bouquet of wealth management services. Given ManipalCigna’s vast experience in providing high standards of healthcare, our clients can rest assured in the knowledge that their medical needs and well-being will be taken care of across the world.”