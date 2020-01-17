Max Healthcare Joins Hands with The Royal College of Physicians to organize General Medicine Symposium

Leading healthcare provider in North India, Max Healthcare organized the General Medicine Symposium in collaboration with The Royal College of Physicians-Edinburghat Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket on Saturday. This would be North India’s first-of-its-kind educational project which focuses on academic excellence and training of young doctors.Through this collaborative effort, Max Healthcare continues to make strides in the direction of commitment to training and education of the medical fraternity.

Max Healthcare is the only organization to have more than 20 FRCP awardees and Royal College of Physicians approved examiners.At the symposium, 17 clinicians were bestowed with the prestigious FRCP degree, out of which 13 were from Max Healthcare. Moreover, the symposium was designed to enable knowledge-sharing and experiences of the eminent speakers including Professor Derek Bell, The President of The Royal College of Physicians-Edinburgh, on latest trends and challenges faced in the healthcare community.

Speaking about the course and collaborative initiative with RCP and its benefits,Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director – Max Healthcare & Senior Director – Institute of Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket said, “Max Healthcare witnessed a historic landmark in its journey in Medical education and excellence with our collaboration with The Royal College of Physicians. The joint effort aims to essentially aid doctors in our country to avail the degree without having to travel to London. This not only cuts the cost of the programme but also makes the entire process easier for them.”

Max Healthcare has been approved as the only current center in North India to conduct the MRCP UK PACES examination. The examination sets rigorous standards to ensure that trainees are competent across a range of skills and ready to provide a high standard of care to patients.