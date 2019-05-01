MensXP unveils “NEWHOOD Awards”

India’s largest digital lifestyle destination for men, MensXP is hosting the inaugural edition of the Times Prime presents MensXP Icons of Newhood Awards to celebrate the inspiring stories of Indian startup community. The momentous night will be held at The LaLiT New Delhi, on 4th May 2019 and will feature musical performances, installations, comedians and a networking party like no other.

MensXP has been the voice of the modern day Indian man providing content, products and experiences that help him express his most authentic self. MensXP is empowering its readers to choose their icons by logging onto mensxp.com and vote from amongst the top 27 entrepreneurs across several categories including ‘Aspirational Icon of NEWHOOD’, ‘Social Media Icon of NEWHOOD’, ‘Disruptive Icon of NEWHOOD’, ‘Brand Experience Icon of NEWHOOD ’, ‘Inspirational Icon of NEWHOOD’, ‘Culture Icon of NEWHOOD ’ and the biggest award of the night, ‘The Icon of NEWHOOD’.

Angad Bhatia, COO – Indiatimes Lifestyle Network said, “The term ‘Newhood’ was coined by MensXP as an adjunct for the age-old concept of manhood and has since become an overarching principle for the modern-day Indian man. The launch edition of Time Prime presents MensXP ‘Icons Of Newhood’ is aimed at celebrating pioneers of the Indian startup community, who lived their dream and did what most of us wouldn’t dare to. We want to build bridges between India’s visionary minds, and use this event as a unique platform to encourage more inspiring Newhood stories out of our country.”

“The modern Indian man of 2019 is ‘unlearning’ everything that has so far defined masculinity, wears his true self proudly on his sleeve and has fun while he sets out to change the world. At MensXP, we were keen to celebrate these renegades on an equally fun & edgy night that was as far removed from the pomp and stuffiness of boring awards shows. MensXP Icons of NEWHOOD is a truly new-age awards show done the MensXP way!” MensXP Editor-in-Chief Namrata Nongpiur said.