Mishka Gowd of Telangana notches up gold medal at the 14th Indian Sports Aerobics Fitness Federation Championship!

Manga Mishka Gowd of Telangana notched up three medals including a gold medal in the individual category; silver in the group category and a bronze in the trio category, in the under 10 age group, at the 14th Indian Sports Aerobics Fitness Federation Championship, held at the Indira Priyadarshini auditorium, Hyderabad. She beat Khushi of Maharashtra, in the finals of the individual category for the gold medal. Her scintillating performance helped Telangana state rise to the 3rd place in the overall championship.

Mishka Gowd, a student of class 4 at the Chirec International School, is being trained by Mrs Sharita Devi at the school. She saw the potential in Mishka for the sport, based on the flexibility and strength she exhibited and gave her intensive training. Mishka Gowd earlier represented India in the Russia open held last year November in Moscow under the individual category.

The 14th annual event of the Indian Sports Aerobics Fitness Federation had 16 states taking part. Maharashtra bagged the 1st place while Karnataka got 2nd in the overall Championship. For the 1st time Jammu and Kashmiri team too bagged several medals in various categories. The Championship had competitions for different age groups between 7 and 19, under various categories like individual, trio, group and mixed pair. Each participant is given 1.50 mins to perform synchronized aerobics and gymnastics and the strength, endurance, flexibility and gymnastics displayed by each of the participant is tested, based on which they are ranked.