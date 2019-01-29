Mr. Jaspreet Singh appointed as the General Manager of Azaya Beach Resort, Goa

Azaya Beach Resort, Goa is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Jaspreet Singh as the General Manager. An industry veteran, with over a decade in the hospitality industry, Mr. Jaspreet brings with him a deep understanding of the hospitality industry after having worked at different hotels across India.

Prior to joining Azaya Beach Resort, Goa, Singh in the capacity of Commercial Director, launched the 1st Andaz hotel in India, adding to Hyatt’s luxury lifestyle collection of 15 other Andaz hotels worldwide. Singh also served as the Director of Sales & Marketing (South West Asia), for InterContinental Hotels Group, for 2 years. Also, Singh developed his expertise with several regional marketing and sales positions, with the Oberoi group, where he spent 14 years of his career.

In his new role, Mr. Singh will be accountable for offering guests cordial hospitality and intuitive custom-made services that Azaya aspires for.

On his appointment, Mr. Singh, said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Azaya Beach Resort Goa talented and wonderful family. I look further to the challenges and prospects that lie ahead. Azaya’s location and aesthetic design will appeal to the most discerning traveler from around the world. I am very elated to achieve the highest levels of hospitality, delivering our guests the kind of resort experience that only Goa can offer and building an enduring love for our resort.” At Azaya we aim to give our guests an exceptional, surprisingly tailored experience.”

Jaspreet holds a three-year Diploma in Hotel Management, from The Institute of Hotel Management & Catering Technology in Bangalore. A fitness enthusiast and a social-media aficionado, Singh also enjoys photography when not busy offering superlative experience to the guests.