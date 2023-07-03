Mudrex Bags ‘Fintech Startup of the Year’ Award at Festival of Fintech 2023

Bengaluru, July 3rd, 2023: Mudrex, a Bengaluru and San Francisco-based Y-Combinator-backed, global crypto investing platform, has been awarded the ‘Fintech Startup of the Year’ for its outstanding contributions in simplifying crypto investment processes in India and around the world. The recognition came at the Festival of Fintech, organized by Business World, where Mudrex stood out for its exceptional crypto investment products and services. The award was presented to Mudrex by Annurag Batra, Editor in Chief of BW, and Nishant Kumar, Financial Inclusion Lab Lead at MSE on June 29th, 2023.

Commenting on this, Edul Patel, CEO, and Co-founder, of Mudrex said, “We are deeply honored to receive the ‘Fintech Startup of the Year’ award at the Festival of Fintech. Over the past six years, we have been dedicated to developing investment products tailored for retail users in the crypto market. This award reaffirms the growing faith in this asset class and underscores the value of the products we offer. The tireless efforts of our team are instrumental in providing immense value to our users.”