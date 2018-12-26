MY FM brings ‘EK aur Awards 2018’

We are at that time of the year when we are bidding adieu to the present year and gearing up to welcome the New Year, MY FM brings ‘Ek aur Award’ that will jog your memories to the most trending and favorite news of 2018. EK Aur Awards 2018 is about rewarding the most interesting events, newsmakers of 2018,controversial people and most weird things that have been happened in this year.

‘EK Aur Award’ is the first award show on MY FM which will be anchored by Ace Comedian Vipul Goyal. The judges of theshow will be the listeners and they will decide the most interesting news and the newsmakers of the year. The listeners will have to choose from the 12 classified categories that will have 3 nominations in each category. Basis there predilection, the listeners will vote and make their favourite event or newsmaker the winner of that particular category. The votes can be done via whatsapp, MY FM website and social media handles.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Vinay Manek, The National Programming head said, “As yet another eventful year comes to a close, MY FM is all set to take its’ listeners on a roller coaster ride of nostalgia, music and humor. Ace comedian Vipul Goyal will be knitting together the most memorable incidents and individuals of the year, with a garnish of laughter- ranging from the most scandalous personalities to most forgettable cinematic mishaps. From the most talked about celeb weddings to the most celebrated star kid who has just started walking, ‘Ek aur Award’ is the fun award show where the winners will get the love and affection of their fans through MY FM.”

The awards will be announced in 2 phases where the initial phase will be nominations & voting taking place from 24th December – 5th January 2019 . Every day 1 category and its nominations will be declared on MY FM by the anchor Vipul Goyal in his funny & inimitable style. The final phase will be the ON AIR awards nights hosted by star comedian Vipul Goel, taking place from 5 pm-9 pm on 5th January 2019. In this four hour show, Vipul will declare winners for each category basis the voting done by the listeners.