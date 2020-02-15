Myntra appoints Raghu Krishnananda as Chief Technology Officer

Myntra announces the appointment of Raghu Krishnananda, as its Chief Technology Officer. Prior to taking up this position, Raghu was the Head of Service Platforms at Samsung Research Institute.

Raghu has over two decades of experience in technology, leading teams in design, product development, technology strategy and program management. In his previous role as the Head of Service Platforms at Samsung Research Institute in Bengaluru, he drove the design and development of Personalization and Monetization Platforms, as well as Mobile Payment, Digital Lending and Entertainment Services. His technology expertise and experience in developing and managing large scale consumer platforms that encompasses Big Data and Machine Learning, defines his distinguished track record.

Raghu has led R&D teams in the US and India, in companies such as Yahoo, Goldman Sachs and Citibank. While at Yahoo, he was in charge of the Yahoo Home Page and Entertainment websites globally, where he built engaging consumer experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Amar Nagaram, Head, Myntra, said, “Technology is the backbone of Myntra and plays a very important role in shaping our proposition. Raghu joins us at a very interesting juncture, where the larger emphasis is on consumer engagement through content, with technology as the enabler. His vast experience in the domain, backed by strong technology expertise will help us strengthen and lead the industry with innovation and value additions for our customers.”

Raghu Krishnananda, Chief Technology Officer, Myntra, added, “Fashion Ecommerce penetration is expected to reach 15% of the total fashion spend in the country in 2020. This offers a tremendous scope for further growth ahead. Technology has and will continue to enable innovative and engaging experiences to consumers, especially in the online fashion sector. Myntra is the market leader and has an inspiring mission to democratize fashion through technology. I am excited to join the talented team at Myntra and help achieve its goals.”

Raghu holds a BE in Electronics & Communications from Bangalore University, an MS in Computer Science from New Jersey Institute of Technology and an MBA (Finance) from Stern School of Business, New York University.