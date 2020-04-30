NABARD employees contribute Rs 9.85 crore to PM CARES Fund

Mumbai: Joining hands with the Government of India’s efforts to fight COVID-19 pandemic, employees of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) have contributed an amount of Rs 9.85 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

NABARD has a strength of 3554 staff members, who have contributed the sum from their salary in response to the appeal for contribution to the Fund, which has been set up to deal with any kind of emergency or distress situation and to provide relief to the affected. Employees donated an average of five days' salary voluntarily.