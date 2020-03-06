National Handloom Expo 2020 kicks off at Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi

Handloom products like silk stoles, Dupattas, bags, summer waist coats along with handloom accessories, Assam silk mix stoles were showcased at Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi during National Handloom expo NERTPS 2020. The 15 day long expo will continue till March 17. The Expo is organized by Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Government of Nagaland.

The inaugural function was held on Wednesday evening with the Chief Guest Shri Immnatiba, Advisor, Industries & Commerce, Labour & Employment, Skill Dev & Entr, Government of Nagaland. He inaugurated the expo by lighting the ceremonial lamp. In addition to him, Shri Sanjay Rastogi, Development commissioner for Handlooms and Shri Jyoti Kalash, Additional Chief Secretary & Principal Resident Commissioner, Govt. of Nagaland were also present during the inauguration. Artisans and weavers from across North East states have come all the way to New Delhi to showcase their work.

To give efficient weavers of the region a marketing platform, the expo is funded by the Development Commissioner, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.

Commenting on the Expo, Shri Hokishe, K Assumi, Director, Industries and Commerce, Government of Nagaland, said, “Through this Expo, we want to introduce our culture to rest of India, we can showcase our custom and our way of living. It is a proud moment for Govt. of Nagaland because we are promoting organic products.”

The Expo aims to promote and develop the traditional handloom and handicrafts products and many more handloom items from all over India. The key attraction of the expo will be North East handloom Products, Silk Stoles, Bags, Dupattas, Summar Waist Coat, Handloom Accessories Eri Silk Stole, Assam Silk Mix Stole, Kantha Peacock, Embroidered stole, Naga Print Cushion and many more handloom items.

Ms. Jyoti, one of the visitors from New Delhi, said, “The Expo organized is one of its kind, where various artists and weavers across north east India have exhibited their creativity. All ranges of hand-woven from different parts of the country are available in this fair.”

During the exhibition, over 150 participants from various parts of India and especially from North East India will be exhibiting the unique handicrafts products. The inauguration was followed by a fashion show, based on the theme “Handloom for Green Culture” a show that highlighted creativity and sustainability. Over 15 designers took to the stage to showcase their designs in an effort to raise awareness about sustainable and organic products.