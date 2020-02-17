Nitin Thakur joins Jindal Stainless as Head of Learning and Development

To foster an improved learning culture and employee growth, Jindal Stainless has recently brought on board, Learning and Development (L&D) expert, Mr Nitin Thakur to head the function in the company. A Harvard alumnus with over 19 years of diverse experience in Leadership Development and Talent Management, Mr Thakur will lead and drive the implementation of leadership development in the Company. He will work closely with Chief Human Resources Officer, Jindal Stainless, Mr S K Jain.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Jain said, “Building a learning culture is pivotal to any organization’s growth in today’s time. We are glad to bring Nitin on board to lead this important function”.

A US $3.2 billion company with ~15,000 employees across the globe, Jindal Stainless is India’s largest stainless steel manufacturer.