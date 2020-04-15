NMDC provides food to 2500 corona warriors everyday under Annadanam initiative of GoI

The Donimalai Iron Ore Mines Complex, NMDC Ltd is distributing food to Police personnel, ASHA workers, and Paramedical staff at Ballari district as part of the ongoing fight on Corona. NMDC has tied up with the Akshaya Patra Foundation for this Annadanam initiative. So far more than 35,000 corona warriors have been benefitted from this initiative. The personnel are provided wholesome breakfast, lunch and dinner from 1st April 2020 onwards and is being done on a continuous basis.

The Donimalai Iron Ore Mines Complex of NMDC is always at the forefront of this exercise and had earlier contributed Rs. 60 lakhs to the District Administration, Ballari for implementation of improved treatment and preventive measures at the District Hospital, Ballari, now designated as a COVID-19 Hospital.

NMDC has also taken up sanitation drives in residential areas, public buildings, market places, hospitals, RO plants, etc., at the NMDC Donimalai township, and surrounding areas at Ballari. NMDC has started mist fogging decontamination drive – the most modern way of decontamination, in the townships and surrounding villages of the project on a regular basis. Considering to the situation, NMDC’s Donimalai project team is also working towards raising awareness among the local villagers in the surrounding areas about the dos and do nots to defeat the Virus and be safe. At the mine and plant entrances sanitisation/ disinfectant walkway or chambers are installed for the safety of the employees.