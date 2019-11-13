Noida International Literature Festival 2019

Vibhor Festival Trust brings the 3rd edition of Noida International Literature Festival on 16th-17th November’2019 in Radisson Blu MBD, sector-18, Noida. The festival will have a free entry and on-spot registrations can be done.

Noida International Literature Festival is a Literary Festival like no other! This festival is a celebration of literature, art, music, poetry, and, freedom of expression. The festival will draw over 62 writers, artists, academics, scholars, publishers, politicians, journalists, analysts and eminent personalities.

Over the span of 2-days, we will have 33 events and activities. It will feature book readings, talks, panel discussions, debates, book launches, music and dance, art and craft, poetry and performances.

This year the theme of the festival will be “The World of Dreams and Imagination”. The festival will bring together the great minds from India and abroad and will hold discussions about India’s rising soft power, LGBTQ, cinema, music, poetry, hindi literature, publishing process, English fiction, environmental health, horror fiction writing, women empowerment, dogri writing and much more.

Over and above the extravaganza, Noida International Literature Festival will provide the life changing opportunity to the readers, audience and aspiring authors to turn their dream into reality by providing them the publishing opportunity through its special initiative, “I Am Author”.

Few of our notable speakers this year are: Narendra Kohli, Vinay Sehstrabudhhe, Varun Gandhi, Arushi Nishank, Sudha Sadanand, Arun Maheshwari, Manoj Muntashir, Anirban Ganguly, Vikram Sampath, Rajat Sethi, Anant Vijay, Shunali K Shroff, Emmanuela Shinta, Raga Olga, Ravi Rai, Sudeep Sen, Azhar Iqbal, Sushil Pandit, Sunil Ambekar, Onir, Iqbal Rizvi, Jayanti Rangnathan, Rohit Chahal and so on.