Nucleus Software announces FY20 Financial Results

Nucleus Software, the leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, announced its financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of FY 20 is at Rs. 138.2 crore compared to Rs. 127.0 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue for FY20 is at Rs. 520.8 crore, against Rs. 484.0 crore in FY19.

Commenting on the results, Mr. R P Singh (CEO, Nucleus Software) said, “We are living though unprecedented times and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is still unfolding. However, I am pleased by the way our business rapidly adapted to the changing situation with 100% of our staff working from home days before the nationwide lockdown came into force. I am also delighted to report that during the year, we recorded 32 product orders and gained our 50th cloud customer.

Powered by our solutions, our customers continued to win awards – Roha Housing Finance won the Best Lending Implementation award at the IBS FinTech Innovation Awards and RattanIndia won a Celent Model Bank Award for Retail Lending. We continued to release new versions of our market leading solutions – FinnOne Neo and FinnAxia, adding sophisticated capabilities and advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and intelligent automation. I’m proud to report that we achieved, for the second year in a row, Great Place to Work certification – a powerful statement in the ongoing war for talent and a crucial pillar in our continued mission to help our customers profit from digital transformation.”

Financial highlights:

Consolidated results for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2020

Consolidated revenue at Rs. 138.2 crore in comparison to Rs. 127.0 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Product business revenue for the quarter at Rs. 111.9 crore in comparison to Rs. 100.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

EBIDTA for the quarter at Rs. 31.2 crore in comparison to Rs. 21.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Net Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 28.1 crore in comparison to Rs. 17.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the quarter at Rs. 9.69 in comparison to Rs. 5.88 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Consolidated results for the Year ended 31st March, 2020

Consolidated revenue for FY 2020 stood at Rs. 520.8 crore, in comparison to Rs. 484.0 crore in the previous year

Product business revenue for the year at Rs. 414.3 crore in comparison to Rs. 383.3 crore in the previous year

EBIDTA for the year at Rs. 93.1 crore in comparison to Rs. 84.8 crore in the previous year

Net Profit after Tax (PAT) stood at Rs. 89.0 crore in comparison to Rs. 74.5 crore in the previous year

Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the year at Rs. 30.64 in comparison to Rs. 25.67 in the previous year

Liquidity:

Cash and cash equivalents, including investments in debt schemes of mutual funds, fixed deposits with banks and tax free PSU bonds, etc. are at Rs. 559.2 crore as on 31st March, 2020 as against Rs. 498.5 crore on 31st March, 2019

Board Updates:

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on March 16,2020, has approved the appointment of Mr. Parag Bhise as an Additional Director (Executive Director) of the Company w.e.f. 16.03.2020 subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company at the next Annual General Meeting

Business highlights:

During the year, 65 product module implementations successfully went live. In Q4, 24 product module implementations were completed worldwide

In Q4 FY20, we won 8 product orders, and added 4 new customers

Gained 16 new customers, including 3 in Q4 FY20, for our revolutionary cloud lending solution – FinnOne Neo Cloud. Leading Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) across a wide range of industry sectors have selected the solution to power their innovative businesses

Awards:

Our awards reinforce Nucleus Software’s proven leadership in the lending technology segment for the financial services industry

FinnOne Neo has been recognized as the “#1 Leader in the Lending Solutions Category in the Indian Domestic Sales League Table 2019” and recognized as “#2 Leader in the Lending Solutions Category in the Global Sales League Table 2019” by IBS Intelligence

FinnOne Neo also won the “Best Lending Implementation” award for the project at Roha Housing Finance at the IBS Intelligence FinTech Innovation Awards 2019”. Powered by our solution, RattanIndia Finance wins the Celent Model Bank Award 2020 for Retail Lending powered by FinnOne Neo

Our Annual Report FY18-19 won Platinum Award for excellence within the Industry – Technology-Software and achieved a ranking of # 21 amongst the top 100 Annual Reports worldwide by League of American Communications Professionals LLC (LACP)

Received an award in Mid Corporate Segment-for Excellence in IT & IT Enabled Services, at SME Business Excellence Awards, 2019, organized by Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Pvt. Ltd (D&B)

The global strength of employees at Nucleus Software as on 31st March, 2020 stands at 2,137 as compared to 2,054 as on 31st March, 2019

Participation in Industry Forums:

Communicating the business benefits that our solutions offer and the benefits of our decades of focus is vitally important. We do this is a number of ways. For example, during the year our teams travelled worldwide to demonstrate our expertise and product offerings at industry events, roundtables and briefings. We showcased our capabilities in many countries including Australia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Singapore, the Philippines, the USA and the United Kingdom.

We continued our focused campaigns in Australia, speaking at events including the Australian Banking Innovation Summit 2019 and the Australian Mortgage Innovation Summit 2020. We also participated at COBA 2019 – the Customer Owned Banking Convention

We continued to share our transaction banking expertise including our views on the increasing importance of Hyper Agility, at Sibos 2019 in London. We participated at the Association of Corporate Treasurer Cash Management 2020 conference in London

In South East Asia, we demonstrated insights on how we help leading organizations drive innovation at the 2019 Vietnam Retail Banking Forum. We addressed the Mortgage Loans Innovation Conference in Singapore on “Transforming Lending for Tomorrow – Going Beyond Digital”

In Africa, we hosted a round table for financial institutions on ‘The Road Ahead for Corporate Lending’ in Lagos

At the Middle East Banking Innovation Summit (MEBIS) 2019, we presented our insights on ‘Getting Ready for Hyper Banking – The Time is Now ’

In the United States of America, our experts participated in the Digital Banking Summit in Texas and demonstrated how our transaction banking product suite enables leading banks worldwide to swiftly address their corporate customers’ ever changing requirements

In India, we organized a number of exclusive roundtables for banks and NBFCs, including roundtables focused on Co-origination in Lending and on leveraging cloud to ‘Profit from digital in lending’. We demonstrated our advanced technologies at the Technology Senate Bangla conference in Kolkata, and showcased how FinnOne Neo is helping NBFCs drive innovation in lending at NBFC100 Tech Summits in Mumbai and Chennai. Also in Chennai we were proud to be the technology partner at the 8th Microfinance & NBFCs Exhibition and Conference (MiNE 2019)

Face to face events are an important way for us to share how we help banks and other financial institutions but they are not the only way we communicate our capabilities. We share our expertise via blogs, whitepapers and articles in leading publications worldwide. In addition, we also regularly interact with industry analysts and consultants.