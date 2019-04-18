On the World Art Day, Oxford University Press employees paint a slum school

the occasion of the ‘World Art Day’ on 15th April 2019, employees of Oxford University Press India (OUPI) along with children from Ritinjali, a NGO, created wall arts and painted their school located in the slum at the Nathupur Pahari area. Over 25 employees from OUP India participated in the school painting activity aimed at making it more colorful and vibrant,

The wall art was based on important social issues like environment conservation, girl child literacy and importance of hygiene among others.

OUP recently forged a partnership with Ritinjali and have committed to fully support the learning needs of children studying at the Nathupur learning center. OUP’s support will include books, stationary, learning infrastructure and teacher training.