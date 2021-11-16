Online Gaming Industry in India to witness spontaneous growth in 2022

India witnessed around 50% growth in the gaming industry. The online gaming industry in India is growing and it is speculated that the growth momentum is likely to continue in 2022 as well. Factors like a pandemic, internet penetration, digital payment adoption, and smartphone spur the moment. Betting is the subset of the gaming industry that also witness significant growth in India. There are many platforms and betting sites like 20Bet IN where the users get the best games to play.

The pandemic is the major reason for the chaos across the world but it spurs the growth of online games across the world including India. The era of lockdown and swing in education mode to online in India helped the online gaming companies in India. With the rise of the users base and interest in gaming, the gaming companies come up with the most innovative and latest version apps for game lovers.

According to an Indian gaming industry report, the average game player spends 4.1 hours playing online games compared to the hours of playing games of 2.5 hours in the pre-covid time. During the Covid time, there is a steep rise in the usage of gaming mobile apps and websites. Games like Ludo King, Cards, Cricket and other sports betting and many other betting games got the attention of game users in India.

Youth having mobile phones love to spend their time playing online games in India. However, the Indian gaming industry is yet to tap the youth population living in the rural pockets and tier-III cities in India. The number of online game users rise to 25 million in March 2021 from just 5 million in March 2020. The gigantic shift in the number of game lovers is due to the lockdown during the pandemic.

The digital payment options helped game lovers to try and play various games online. Smartphone usage and easy digital payment adoption have provided the best infrastructure for game users to explore the new games and betting sites. The seamless transactions and high-speed internet connections are the best tools that helped the online gaming companies in their growth and achieving the highest number of game users for their games and platform.

Game experts believe that the scenario will continue the growth momentum in 2022 as well. The game lovers continue to stick to their loved online games, gaming portals, and betting sites as they have been playing in 2021. In 2022, the online game industry would see another boom due to much-advanced, innovative games, concept-based games, money-making games, and technology adoption and usage. The use of VR in gaming will take online games to the next level in India. The online game industry would reach untapped rural and semi-urban pockets in India, where the gaming companies will get a huge number of players. Of late, the penetration of smartphones is everywhere in India. Youth in the rural and semi-urban areas in India can explore online games to play the most innovative games.