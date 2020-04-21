OnMobile Global pledges 50 Lakhs for COVID-19 pandemic relief

The spread of Coronavirus in India and all around the world has been alarming. The whole world is united in this suffering. Hence, we need to put up a united front to fight this pandemic too. Stay Home Stay Safe is the universal mantra that all OnMobile employees are adhering to.

We understand that collective and immediate action is the need of the hour. Even while washing away the virus, we cannot wash our hands from the responsibility of aiding our country in this fight against Corona. During this time of economic uncertainty, OnMobile Global is delighted to announce a contribution of INR 50,00,000 from our CSR fund to the PM Cares relief fund. OnMobile hopes that this contribution will help in alleviating the suffering and hardship that is being faced by multitude of Indians.