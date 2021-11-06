Operating the airport flight in safety conditions

A well thought system of airport lighting is imperative in every airport (or heliport) that provides flight operations. Without it, the airport is not compliant and cannot be used for departures and landings. In theory, it is specially crafted to help pilots with guidance from within the flight. In addition, runway lights are considered to be the most critical part, as they have to be visible especially during bad weather conditions.

The list is exhaustive, but we will stick only to the airport lighting system in use.

The role of different light colours

For pilots, lights mean almost everything whenever they are doing their job. They help them guide the aircraft better than anyone else, mainly since it is the most important symbol they have during the entire process. Basically, they are spending time locating the necessary lights, so that they can understand better how the aircraft is located into the air.

The approach lighting system

In theory, this system is specially designed to help pilots notice the approach of runway. Even though most of the flight is automatic, there are still some movements whose success lay in the hands of the pilot’s. Also, in this category enter the PAPI lights, together with the approach ones and the runway end identifier available options.

With these, any pilot can spot the runway even though outside the visibility is low. This aspect is extremely important, as any meteorological condition can worsen landing. Also, both pilots and airport personnel can spot them, as they are either white or red. In terms on format, such lights can be either steady or flashing.

The importance of the runway lighting

Besides the approach lighting system, there is the portable lighting one that can help both on an international airport and on an heliport. What it does it that it helps pilots see the runway threshold, that one being illuminated the whole way. With it, they can see which is the safe to land part and which is not, thus being aware of the implications at every step. When the meteorological conditions are not friendly at all, this is the way to go – especially during the night.

Knowing more about the taxiway lighting

Pilots can always know what the edges of the taxiways are by looking for the taxiway lighting. This system is extremely helpful and makes a difference, especially when the system consists of lights. In some cases, due to the lower prices, some airports are using the taxiway markers that are cheaper and are not dependant on electricity.

In this category enter the heliport lighting options, as you can have all the necessary instruments regardless of the size of the landing zone.

Findings about the airport rotating beacon

Low visibility is one of the most problematic aspects for a pilot and aircraft, in general. It requires more attention to details and a higher experience from the pilot, as these problems might arise when you least expect. In theory, the airport rotating beacon is the instrument that guide pilots to the right airport location. This one is easy to install and have improved capabilities, it being one of the first lights a pilot sees as he is getting closer to the destination.

The obstruction aviation lighting system

Most of the obstruction lighting system options are red colour. Due to their steady lights, these products can really make a difference when the aircraft is in movement. We are talking about the fact that the obstruction lights help pilots observe where there are objects and obstacles, thus making it possible for them to avoid these as much as possible. As expected, there are various types of obstructions lights. Before making any purchase or order, it is imperative to highlight the types of objects that need to be illuminated on the airport or heliport.

What are the airport signs good at?

At a general glance, there are various unreadable signs on the airport that people see. However, they are well known by pilots and the whole personnel. These are meant for guidance and usually contain numbers and letters. With this information, any pilot can receive the necessary support to get the right result – talking about the runway category, taxiway hold position and more.

Today, the number of guidance signs found on airport is extremely high. All of these do depend on the colour and the size they use, each one of the having a different function. In addition, they are generally illuminated during the night using the internal lighting, so pilots can get the necessary guidance at every step.

Safety and predictibility are vital in aviation so there is more to find out about the airport signs and lighting system.