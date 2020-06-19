Pee Safe products now available on platforms like Dunzo, Swiggy, Grofers etc

New Delhi, June 19, 2020: Pee Safe, India’s leading hygiene and wellness brand, announced that its products are now available on leading online platforms like Swiggy, Grofers, Dunzo Essential Store, Satva Cart, and Hoipure. This includes masks, menstrual hygiene solutions, intimate washes for men and women, and the recently launched Raho Safe anti-dust mask, multipurpose surface protectant, hand sanitiser, hand wash, and faceguard.

The Indian personal hygiene market is witnessing unprecedented growth especially after the pandemic broke out. The hand sanitizer segment alone is expected to be valued at more than $2 billion by 2025. The overall intimate hygiene market is expected to grow past $5 billion mark by 2025.

Pee Safe has been providing personal hygiene and wellness solutions to customers since inception. The brand’s products have recently seen a spike in demand. Earlier this year, Pee Safe launched the ‘Raho Safe’ range to provide affordable hygiene products to the masses. The ‘Raho Safe’ alcohol-based hand sanitizer has seen a massive surge in demand since sanitizers and disinfectants are the most needed products at present.

Speaking about this, Atul Goyal, Vice President-Sales, Pee Safe, said, “The importance of hygiene and sanitation has catapulted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This makes better access to sustainable hygiene products a priority. While Pee Safe products were already available across a range of platforms, we have now tied up with some of the major e-commerce partners like Swiggy, Dunzo, and Grofers to also stock our products. This will ensure that we cover more ground in terms of access and ensure that there is no shortage of these essential products especially at a time like this.”

Pee Safe products are currently also available in modern trade, general stores, airports, and organized stores across 40+ cities and. It. takes only 40 minutes for the delivery of the products and are available online at www.peesafe.com and across leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart

Pee Safe started with its bestselling Toilet Seat Sanitizer Spray followed by other products addressing personal hygiene for both men and women. Since inception, the brand has diversified into products including eco-friendly Sanitary Pads, Organic Cotton Tampons, Menstrual Cups, Panty Liners, Breast Pads, Natural Intimate Washes, Wipes and Sweat Pads for both men and women, and Pollution Safe Anti-Pollution Dust Masks. Pee Safe has also launched its products in the subcontinent region and plans to expand its reach globally in the next five years.