SecurEyes and I-DAPT Hub Foundation, IIT (BHU) Join Hands to Advance Cybersecurity and Technology Development

Bangalore August 10th, 2023: SecurEyes, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, and the esteemed I-DAPT Hub Foundation at IIT (BHU) Varanasi have announced an exciting and collaborative partnership aimed at propelling research and technology development in the realms of Cybersecurity, and academia. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of cutting-edge solutions to address emerging cyber threats and foster innovation in safeguarding critical infrastructure.

The partnership leverages the I-DAPT Hub Foundation’s pivotal role as the nodal center and Technology Innovation Hub for “Data Analytics and Predictive Technologies” under the Government of India’s National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS). By uniting SecurEyes’ expertise in cybersecurity with I-DAPT’s proficiency in research and innovation, the collaboration is poised to make significant contributions to the evolving cybersecurity landscape.

The two entities seek to create innovative solutions that safeguard national and societal interests from cyber threats by pooling their expertise, resources, and knowledge. The joint efforts will facilitate knowledge exchange with regulators in India and on global platforms while nurturing a talent pool for a shared commitment to excellence.

After the signing of the agreement, Uma Pendalya, Head of Business Operations at SecurEyes said. “The signing of the MOU marks a much-needed industry-academia collaboration at a time when accelerated digital transformation is creating cybersecurity challenges at all levels. We are immensely happy and excitedly look forward to creating a platform for innovation and research in cybersecurity and related technologies. SecurEyes is committed to creating a difference for the student community by opening windows of opportunity for them into the sector via research and innovation projects. This collaboration will definitely have long-term and far-reaching results in the future”. Prof. Vikash Kumar Dubey, Director, of I-DAPT HUB Foundation said, “This collaboration will support and adhere to mutual endeavors in delivery of research and technology development. The strategic alliance will provide significant outcome-based solutions in the pursuit of cutting-edge technology of cyber security system”. Dr. R. K. Singh, Coordinator, I-DAPT Hub Foundation said, “This partnership will lead to a remarkable contribution in the evolving era of the cybersecurity landscape and predictive technologies’”

Through this comprehensive agreement, SecureEyes and I-DAPT Hub Foundation are poised to drive significant advancements in the field of cybersecurity and technology development, fostering innovation and contributing to the protection of critical infrastructure.

Their shared commitment to excellence and innovation will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity and technology advancement.