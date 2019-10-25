Shri Tejasvi Surya, MP South Bangalore, Inaugurates SmartBus lounge of IntrCity by RailYatri

Expanding its footprint across India, IntrCity by RailYatri launched the very first IntrCity SmartBus lounge at Madiwala, Bengaluru today. The lounge was inaugurated by Shri Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, South Bengaluru in the presence of Kapil Raizada, Co-founder, RailYatri. This is the first of its kind being created for intercity bus travelers and has been designed keeping in mind the security and convenience of the intercity travelers which comprise of young students, families, businessmen and professionals alike.

IntrCity by RailYatri, is a leader in multi modal intercity mobility segment and has revolutionized intercity bus travel through IntrCity SmartBus branded fleet of buses. The unique full stack marketplace model provides the complete traveler experience with several bus operators as its marketplace partners. Currently, the brand is running a fleet of 65 IntrCity SmartBus across 20 cities, serving over 50,000 travelers per month. IntrCity SmartBus will be soon expanding to more than 100 routes across the country within the next 6 months.

The SmartBus lounges are air conditioned waiting areas and provide full Wi-Fi capability, ample comfortable seating space and charging points along with basic amenities like clean drinking water and toilets for the travelers. The lounges also feature work stations for the professionals and have attendants to help the passengers board their buses.

Speaking on the inauguration of the SmartBus Lounge, Shri Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament, South Bengaluru, said “This new facility of IntrCity by RailYatri is a sign of big change happening in intercity mobility as a whole and will help provide a safe and convenient experience for the traveler. This new lounge will be an excellent addition to our city and a gift to Namma Bengaluru. It’s good to know that the company has also helped small and medium bus operators by providing them with a platform to scale up their business. Their model allows bus operators to concentrate on the operations aspect of the business, while IntrCity by RailYatri takes care of the services and experience aspect.”

Commenting on the launch of the all new SmartBus lounge, Mr. Kapil Raizada, Co-founder, IntrCity by RailYatri, said “Since its inception, IntrCity by RailYatri has been working with a singular vision, make intercity travel easy and we’ve always looked at ourselves as problem solvers. The reason behind the bus lounge is simple, we want every intercity traveler to accept buses as a safe, convenient and reliable mode of transport. Our buses with on-board washroom, CCTV, GPS, Bus Captain provide an on-time performance and safe travel for a non-stop overnight journey. This bus lounge is a further step in the direction of providing safety and convenience.”

IntrCity SmartBuses offer a wide range of features that make travelling a comfortable experience for the travelers. All busses are equipped with on-board washrooms, full Wi-Fi connectivity, Automatic passenger information system and on-board infotainment. To ensure the safety of the passengers, each bus has CCTV cameras, GPS, a state of the art AI enabled driver alert system and alcohol tests for the drivers. The Buses are all monitored from a central command center which tracks and monitors the buses.