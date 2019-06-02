Simple Ways Small Business Owners Can Engage in Community

Community involvement is an excellent way for small businesses to increase visibility and attract their customer base. In many cases, small businesses differ from large corporations because they depend on the local economy and operate exclusively within a specific geographic range. They also tend to be more personal, offering an exclusive experience to local customers; and owners tend to relate to customers better since they are usually native to the area themselves.

When it comes to fostering a positive relationship with the community, small businesses can create a mutually beneficial relationship; one that gives back to the community, and communities can, in turn, help support those small business owners.

There are simple strategies that every business owner can implement to support this mutually beneficial arrangement. These strategies can range from attending local events, to volunteering and partner with other business owners, to sitting on a community board, or sponsoring a little league baseball team.

Working together with other businesses can be as simple as walking down the street and talking with another owner, assessing the needs of each business. For example, if you operate a small coffee shop, you might find another small business that produces a specific product pertinent to yours, and you might be able to work out a deal that provides your customers with their product. Everyone benefits; the customer, your business partner, and you.

Owner of My Place Realty in Winnipeg, Kris Thorkelson explains that part of his vision was to integrate the business within the community and find ways that he could support and sustain that mission. Since its establishment, My Place Realty has built partnerships with a number of local businesses, and the company continues to maintain a focus on building strong ties within the community by finding new partnerships and continuing to give back through community events.

“When running an organization, investing time in your community is one of the most important things you can do to build trust and a strong community network,” says Thorkelson.

Getting involved in community initiatives is another way small business owners can make an impact. Michael Mayes of Quantum 9 suggests a good starting point is to check out the local municipality website. The city, village or township will probably post what the most important initiatives are. If you’re unable to determine what the main initiative is, call the local city administrator or city clerk, and simply ask how you can get involved.

Likewise, participating in existing local events is a way to gain exposure and become more involved in the community. Most cities hold yearly festivals, parades, or other events that attract local residents. Small business owners can attend these events by setting up a tent, hosting a contest, or simply walking around and talking to people. This will likely attract new customers to your brand, plus you’ll have an excellent opportunity to share your participation on social media.

Though it’s important to engage in social media for networking purposes, it’s equally important to stay focused on the human component. George Csahiouni of TransMerit Merchant Services says that, at the end of the day, businesses are still operated by humans. It’s important that we stay in touch with the human component and physically get out into the market to get face-to-face with clients.

Whether you’re selling financial plans or gourmet cookies, the best way to make an impact with your business is to first connect with the community you serve.